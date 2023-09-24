Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance
Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.
About Slate Grocery REIT
Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.
