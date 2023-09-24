Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Barclays lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Shares of SMAR opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $85,320.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter worth $210,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

