Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

