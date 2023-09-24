Spring Capital Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spring Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 643,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $241.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.87 and its 200 day moving average is $184.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

