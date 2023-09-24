Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

SHOO stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.24 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,280,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,088,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

