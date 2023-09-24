Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) a C$40.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$40.00 price objective on Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded Aritzia from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.78.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aritzia

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZ opened at C$21.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$21.64 and a 12 month high of C$55.56.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). Aritzia had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of C$462.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 0.9007235 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aritzia

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.59, for a total value of C$245,900.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.