Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $47.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.36. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $35.50.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,037.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,051,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,379.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $486,480.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,512 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 298,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,537,000 after buying an additional 88,844 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

