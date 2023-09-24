StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of TRX Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TRX Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 339,930 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRX Gold by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

See Also

