StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Fluent Stock Down 3.6 %

FLNT opened at $0.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Fluent

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the first quarter worth about $149,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

