StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

NYSE HEP opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.81.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after acquiring an additional 77,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

