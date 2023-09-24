StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United Security Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 1.1 %

UBFO stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.67.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other United Security Bancshares news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 20,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,400 shares of company stock valued at $178,710. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 109.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

