StockNews.com Lowers Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 1.6 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

