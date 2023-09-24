StockNews.com Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on W. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Wayfair from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.0 %

Wayfair stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 3.18. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,272.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,898 shares of company stock worth $6,850,843 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

