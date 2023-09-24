StockNews.com Upgrades Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) to “Hold”

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,593.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483 over the last three months. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after buying an additional 664,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,937,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,845,000 after buying an additional 498,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,106,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.