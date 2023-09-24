Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

