Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $44.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Surgery Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,589.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,929 shares of company stock worth $230,425. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 123.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

SGRY opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. Analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.