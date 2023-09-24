Talkspace (TALK) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Talkspace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 10 154 310 0 2.63

Talkspace currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.24%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 95.58%. Given Talkspace’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $119.57 million -$79.67 million -6.57 Talkspace Competitors $1.54 billion -$99.36 million 13.96

This table compares Talkspace and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10% Talkspace Competitors -145.45% -204.14% -19.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Talkspace has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace peers beat Talkspace on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

