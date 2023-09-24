Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.32.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. Teck Resources has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after acquiring an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after purchasing an additional 253,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.