Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $244.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $777.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.69.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

