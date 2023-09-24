The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.86.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
