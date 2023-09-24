The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 234.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 84,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.