The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $81.25 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.