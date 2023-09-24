TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock Price Down 2.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $126.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. TKO Group traded as low as $83.25 and last traded at $84.09. Approximately 237,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,812,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.97.
TKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TKO Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.14.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). TKO Group had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces live events, as well as broadcasts to TV households across approximately 170 countries. Its digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, a streaming service for combat sports. The company is also involved in sports entertainment business, including entertainment on television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms.
