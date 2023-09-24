TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives $32.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 430.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $44.43.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.39 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,257.14%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

