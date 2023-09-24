Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 9,977 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 668% compared to the typical volume of 1,299 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Meury sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $1,698,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,083 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,798,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

