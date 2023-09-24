Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.38. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 667,955 shares changing hands.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.77.
View Our Latest Analysis on TVTX
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 791,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after buying an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter.
Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $588.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.