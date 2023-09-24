Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.38. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 667,955 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,854.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 91.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,658,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 791,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,759,000 after buying an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $588.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

