Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.1% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $357.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

