Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2023

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. National Bank Financial cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tricon Residential by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Free Report

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.