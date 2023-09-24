Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. National Bank Financial cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tricon Residential by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tricon Residential by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Tricon Residential by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

