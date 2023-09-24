Tripadvisor, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tripadvisor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the travel company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Tripadvisor’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRIP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

TRIP stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,271,438 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $226,794,000 after buying an additional 563,983 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after buying an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $68,995,000 after buying an additional 1,237,196 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,949,031 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after buying an additional 1,075,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 3,115,888 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,882,000 after buying an additional 184,713 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

