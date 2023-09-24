Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -761.67 and a beta of 1.53. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,969,000 after buying an additional 592,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,468,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after buying an additional 177,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1,579.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142,073 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

