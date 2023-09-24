TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

TUIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 470 ($5.82) to GBX 690 ($8.55) in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 750 ($9.29) to GBX 660 ($8.18) in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $956.67.

OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $6.25 on Thursday. TUI has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

