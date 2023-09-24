UBS Group Begins Coverage on Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.82.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.3 %

BROS stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,976,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

