Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UGP opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.0516 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 189,325 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 440,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.