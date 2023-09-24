UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Boosted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,114,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 335.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $506.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

