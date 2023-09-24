UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $506.10 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $468.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.12.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

