Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,202 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 62.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in General Motors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

GM stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business's revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

About General Motors



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

