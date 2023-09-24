Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 194 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $152.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

