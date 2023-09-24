Veery Capital LLC Sells 184 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Veery Capital LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.74.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

