Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.61.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

