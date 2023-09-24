Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $2,257,075.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,381 shares in the company, valued at $61,793,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,583 shares of company stock valued at $52,502,692. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.0 %

CRWD stock opened at $162.57 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $181.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.51, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.64.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

