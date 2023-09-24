VeraBank N.A. Buys 13,031 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 238.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

