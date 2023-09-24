Vericel’s (VCEL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCEL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Vericel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $38,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

