Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VET. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VET

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0749 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 222,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 75,686 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 381,200 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,089,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $4,237,299,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.