Vibra Energia (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vibra Energia (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PETRY opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Vibra Energia has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. The company markets crude oil-based fuels, vehicular natural gas, biofuels, and convenience products through dealers; and supplies liquid fuels, lube oils, Arla 32, and related services.

