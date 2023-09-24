Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s 7th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

V stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.84. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

