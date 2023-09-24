Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $235.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

