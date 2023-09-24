Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.4% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $19,795,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

V opened at $235.08 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $437.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

