Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.36. Vista Gold has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Vista Gold by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Gold during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

