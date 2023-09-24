Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vistra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Vistra has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

