Vital Farms’ (VITL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VITL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.59. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $106.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $137,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,746,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,468,193.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $303,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,613.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after purchasing an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,569,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 18.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after purchasing an additional 254,636 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

